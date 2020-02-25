More bad injury news for Hull KR as Parcell ruled out for months

Hull KR’s rotten injury luck has continued after Matt Parcell was ruled out for two months with an ankle injury.

The hooker suffered the injury in the first-half of their defeat to Huddersfield and will now face eight to nine weeks on the sidelines.

He joins Weller Hauraki, Adam Quinlan and Jordan Abdull on the club’s injury list.

Head coach Tony Smith said: “Without doubt it is disappointing and tough for Matt personally, but I know he has the right character and approach to deal with it. He is a very good professional is Matt, but sadly things like this happen and they are part and parcel of the game. He’ll accept that and focus on being back as soon as he can.

“We’re having our fair share of injuries to experienced players in key positions at present and that is unfortunate as it really does impact on momentum, both individually for the players involved but also collectively for us as a team.

“They have each been very similar injuries in nature but we’ve studied how they were sustained and they have just been cases of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“There has been nothing we could have done to have prevented them so it’s something you have to handle. It’s all part of the trials and tribulations of Super League and you simply have to get on with it and handle it.

“Hopefully it is just our turn to have a bit of misfortune at present and we’ll soon be able to get the boys all back out on the pitch together.”