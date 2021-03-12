More Championship games scheduled for streaming coverage

Betfred Championship clubs have agreed a fixture schedule for rounds two to four of the competition from April 17 – May 2 which will allow another 20 matches to be streamed on the RFL’s Our League platform.

The schedule includes the first home game of the season for Toulouse Olympique against London Broncos on Saturday April 17, a derby between Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers the following day, and consecutive home fixtures for Championship newcomers Newcastle Thunder against Sheffield Eagles on April 24 and Batley Bulldogs on May 2.

All of these games will once again be shown on Our League, free to the Season Ticket Holders of the home club, with all fans able to watch on Pay Per View.

Streaming passes will go on sale in the next couple of weeks, after the initial block of pre-season matches and the First Round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

Day and weekend passes will again be made available at £15 and £20, and with the same Earlybird offer of £4-95 for each game.

The full schedule for the first four rounds of the Betfred Championship is listed below. There is one change to the opening round, with Halifax Panthers’ home game against London Broncos brought forward to Good Friday with a 5pm kick-off.

All profit from these PPV games goes to the participating clubs – allowing them to make up crucial lost income from having to play matches behind closed doors in the early stages of the 2021 season.

Betfred Championship, Round One

Good Friday, April 2

Halifax Panthers v London Broncos (5pm)

Oldham v Swinton Lions (5.15pm)

Featherstone Rovers v Batley Bulldogs (7.30pm).

Easter Saturday, April 3

York City Knights v Toulouse Olympique (5.15pm)

Dewsbury Rams v Whitehaven (7.30pm).

Easter Sunday, April 4

Sheffield Eagles v Bradford Bulls (12.45pm, Keepmoat Stadium)

Newcastle Thunder v Widnes Vikings (5.15pm)

Betfred Championship, Round Two

Sat 17 April

Batley Bulldogs v Oldham (12.45pm)

Toulouse Olympique v London Broncos (3pm)

Widnes Vikings v Dewsbury Rams (5.15pm)

Sun 18 April

Swinton Lions v Featherstone Rovers (12.45pm)

Whitehaven v Newcastle Thunder (3pm)

Bradford Bulls v Halifax Panthers (5.15pm)

York City Knights v Sheffield Eagles (7.30pm)

Betfred Championship, Round Three

Sat 24 April

London Broncos v Oldham (2pm)

Batley Bulldogs v Widnes Vikings (4pm)

Sun 25 April

Swinton Lions v York City Knights (12.45pm)

Featherstone Rovers v Whitehaven (3pm)

Halifax Panthers v Toulouse Olympique (3pm)

Newcastle Thunder v Sheffield Eagles (5.15pm)

Bradford Bulls v Dewsbury Rams (7.30pm)

Betfred Championship, Round Four

Sat 1 May

Oldham v Halifax Panthers (12.45pm)

Sheffield Eagles v London Broncos (3pm)

Sun 2 May

Newcastle Thunder v Batley Bulldogs (12.45pm)

Whitehaven v Bradford Bulls (3pm)

Widnes Vikings v Swinton Lions (5.15pm)

Dewsbury Rams v York City Knights (7.30pm)

Betfred Challenge Cup, First Round

Friday March 19

Sheffield Eagles v York City Knights (7:45pm live from Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster – coverage on thesportsman.com)

Saturday March 20

All matches live on Our League, free to home season ticket holders, otherwise Pay Per View

Oldham v Barrow Raiders (12.45pm)

London Broncos v Keighley Cougars (3pm)

Whitehaven v Dewsbury Rams (5.15pm)

Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs (7.30pm)

Sunday March 21

West Wales Raiders v Widnes Vikings (1245pm), Featherstone Rovers v Bradford Bulls (3pm) – both live on BBC Sport and iPlayer.

Swinton Lions v Newcastle Thunder (515pm, live on Our League – Pay Per View)