Morgan Knowles signs new St Helens deal

Morgan Knowles has committed his future to St.Helens after signing a new two-year contract.

The Wales international is thought to have been the subject of NRL interest but has now signed a deal that will keep him with the club until the end of 2022.

A Saints product after joining the club at the age of 15, the Cumbrian has established himself as one of the best forwards in the country.

He played 29 times for Saints last year as they won the Grand Final and was included in the Dream Team.

The 24-year-old said: “I am delighted to have signed a new deal. I have been at this club since I was 15 and I have loved every minute of it. 2019 was a great year for me and more importantly, the club and I am now really excited about the future.

“I want to thank everyone at the club including Head Coach Kristian Woolf and the fans for their support. My focus now is ending 2020 with another Super League Grand Final ring.”

Head Coach Kristian Woolf added: “We are delighted Morgan has re-signed with us. He is a terrific competitor and has a great skill set and I love his work ethic and his desire to be better as a player.

“He is a young guy, but is already in our leadership group and that is because he leads by example so well and he is a guy that we see as a real leader and possibly a future captain of the club.”