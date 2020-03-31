Mose Masoe leaves hospital to free bed for Coronavirus patients

Mose Masoe has been forced to leave hospital and continue his rehabilitation from home, as the hospital he has been receiving care requires beds for coronavirus patients.

Masoe, 30, has been recovering from serious spinal surgery at Pinderfields Hospital after suffering a career-ending injury in a pre-season game for Hull KR against Wakefield.

But he has been told he must leave so his bed can be used to treat those that have contracted the coronavirus.

“I’m not really ready to go home at all,” he told Hull KR’s official website.

“It will be nice to get home so I can spend some time with my kids, but there’s a lot of things I can’t do myself, like going to the toilet and things like that. I don’t want to put a burden on my missus.”

“I’m gutted to be going home because I wanted to keep my progression going.

“The next step was to go from parallel bars to a walking frame to crutches and then you can pretty much walk by yourself.

“I called my missus and she’s tried to get a stair lift and the Benevolent Fund have pretty much said they’ll sort that for me.

“I’m very lucky and grateful to have the support and that network but I feel real sorry for the other patients that don’t have that. It’ll be tough for them.”