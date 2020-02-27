Mose Masoe sat upright as recovery continues

Mose Masoe has been pictured sat upright for the first time on his road to recovery.

A picture posted by Toulouse’s Junior Vaivai shows Masoe smiling and sat in a wheelchair at Pinderfields Hospital, where he continues to recover after suffering a serious spinal injury.

Masoe has been bed-bound since undergoing emergency spinal injury following an incident in the opening minutes of a pre-season game.

That injury has forced Masoe to retire and head coach Tony Smith said Masoe will have succeeded if he is able to walk again.

However, he is showing remarkable progress after developing some feeling back in his body.