Mose Masoe walks unassisted as miraculous recovery continues

   May 14, 2020

Mose Masoe’s incredible recovery hit new heights after he walked completely unassisted.

The prop, who has stunned experts during his rehabilitation from a serious spinal injury, posted a video on Twitter showing him talk several steps without any aid.

Masoe was left paralysed from the chest down after suffering a serious injury in Hull Kingston Rovers’ pre-season game with Wakefield.

He was forced to retire from the game and was told it would be a success if he could walk again.

But now, around four months since that diagnoses, he has taken his first unassisted steps.

Well done, Mose!