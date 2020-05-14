Mose Masoe walks unassisted as miraculous recovery continues

Mose Masoe’s incredible recovery hit new heights after he walked completely unassisted.
The prop, who has stunned experts during his rehabilitation from a serious spinal injury, posted a video on Twitter showing him talk several steps without any aid.
Masoe was left paralysed from the chest down after suffering a serious injury in Hull Kingston Rovers’ pre-season game with Wakefield.
He was forced to retire from the game and was told it would be a success if he could walk again.
But now, around four months since that diagnoses, he has taken his first unassisted steps.
Pinderfields laid the platform 🙏🏽 now my two little home physios are setting the bar 💪🏽. Still a long way to go but forever grateful for what I have. Hope everyone’s well through this lockdown ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/stRwQymhiN
— Mose Masoe (@MoseMasoe) May 13, 2020
Well done, Mose!