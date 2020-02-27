NCL clubs on weather-watch for Saturday

Waterhead Warriors will conduct a pitch inspection today ahead of the weekend’s home game with Millom in the National Conference League’s Third Division.
The Warriors’ match with Hensingham last Saturday was called off because of a waterlogged ground while games at Heworth and Batley Boys also fell by the wayside, leaving just three survivors.
One was at Askam, who are confident that this Saturday’s fixture with visitors Leigh East will proceed despite continued rain throughout the country.
Shaw Cross Sharks, meanwhile, are understood to have a nearby 3G pitch on stand-by should their ground at Leeds Road be unfit for the clash with Eastmoor Dragons.
Fixtures
Saturday 29 February 2020
DIVISION THREE
Askam v Leigh East
Hensingham v Batley Boys
Heworth v East Leeds
Oldham St Annes v Gateshead Storm
Shaw Cross Sharks v Eastmoor Dragons
Waterhead Warriors v Millom
The Premier Division, together with the First and Second Divisions, swings into action on Saturday 7 March.