NCL clubs on weather-watch for Saturday

Waterhead Warriors will conduct a pitch inspection today ahead of the weekend’s home game with Millom in the National Conference League’s Third Division.

The Warriors’ match with Hensingham last Saturday was called off because of a waterlogged ground while games at Heworth and Batley Boys also fell by the wayside, leaving just three survivors.

One was at Askam, who are confident that this Saturday’s fixture with visitors Leigh East will proceed despite continued rain throughout the country.

Shaw Cross Sharks, meanwhile, are understood to have a nearby 3G pitch on stand-by should their ground at Leeds Road be unfit for the clash with Eastmoor Dragons.

Fixtures

Saturday 29 February 2020

DIVISION THREE

Askam v Leigh East

Hensingham v Batley Boys

Heworth v East Leeds

Oldham St Annes v Gateshead Storm

Shaw Cross Sharks v Eastmoor Dragons

Waterhead Warriors v Millom

The Premier Division, together with the First and Second Divisions, swings into action on Saturday 7 March.