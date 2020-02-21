NCL’s opening day hit by postponements

Tomorrow’s fixtures between Heworth and Drighlington, and Batley Boys and Shaw Cross Sharks, on the first day of the new National Conference League season have been postponed.

The home clubs’ pitches are waterlogged.

A pitch inspection will take place at Askam tomorrow morning (8.30am) to establish whether Oldham St Annes should travel to Barrow.

The 2020 campaign is opening with games confined to Division Three – the Premier, First and Second Divisions will launch on Saturday 7 March.

Totalrl.com will advise if and when any other of tomorrow’s fixtures fall by the wayside.

The programme as it stands is:

Saturday 22 February 2020

DIVISION THREE: Askam v Oldham St Anne’s – pitch inspection due; Batley Boys v Shaw Cross Sharks -postponed; Gateshead Storm v Eastmoor Dragons; Heworth v Drighlington -postponed; Leigh East v East Leeds; Waterhead Warriors v Hensingham. Millom are sitting out the opening week.