Netflix ‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin sends Leigh Leopards hilariously bizarre message following Challenge Cup win over Hull KR

NETFLIX ‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin has sent the Leigh Leopards a hilariously bizarre message following the club’s Challenge Cup win over Hull KR.

Sending the message via Cameo on Boomers and Swingers at Astley Golf Driving Range, Baskin – whose 2020 ‘Tiger King’ documentary went viral in her bid to stop ‘Joe Exotic’ and his zoo expansion – hailed the Leopards for their Challenge Cup success.

She said, with all the usual hilarious adjectives, “Hey all you cool cats and kittens who are Leigh Leopards, oh my catness, I here that you mauled those other rugby teams.

“I am supporting my Leopards, because I love the Leigh Leopards. You guys wear cats pyjamas, you are tigeriffic.

“Hey you did it. Well done, absolutely well done. And I hear you guys are just a tiny little bus stop in Wigan but look at you, you’re the Leigh Leopards.

“Oh it is just cat-tastic and to see it, the whole world has seen it, you guys are like famous. So congratulations.”

