Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam responds honestly to NRL links

LEIGH LEOPARDS are riding high on a wave of positivity.

Throughout 2023, the Lancashire club have been the main talking point, charging into the Super League top four and winning the Challenge Cup Final just a year after being in the second tier.

And that success hasn’t gone unnoticed with head coach Adrian Lam being reportedly eyed up by NRL clubs – a claim that Australian journalist The Mole reported earlier in the week.

However, though Lam has reiterated that his dream is to one day coach Down Under, he is “loving” his time at the Leigh Sports Village and has no intention of leaving.

“This is what happens when you have that success and I’m all ok with that. It was always the goal to coach in the NRL one day and hopefully I will get back there one time,” Lam said.

“I do know though that I am loving and enjoying my time here. Every time when I drive in here, the support I’ve got from from Derek Beaumont, Chris Chester and Neil Jukes and all my players, I’m a happy coach and I love it here.”

Going further, Lam also believes that the Leopards will be even stronger in 2024 than they have been in 2023.

“We are building something special here. Our recruitment and retention for next year, we will have a better team next year than we will this year.

“We have a five-year plan, I stick to the day-to-day basis and let that take care of itself. For now I’m really happy here.”

