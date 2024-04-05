New armpit tackle-height law divides opinion in NCL ahead of change in pro game

After much theoretical debate on the impact of new rules banning tackles above the armpit, we can now see the outcome in the National Conference League.

THE National Conference League is three weeks into the 2024 season (at the time of writing) – and coaches, players and club officials have perhaps seen enough to be able to reflect on the impact, so far, of the new legislation when it comes to tackles.

Rugby League World asked NCL clubs for their early views, and judging by the responses the reaction is mainly positive, with a general understanding that referees are perhaps facing a more difficult challenge than anyone in seeking to apply the new rules while still allowing games to flow.

Ryan Steen from early-season Premier Division leaders West Hull said: “We’ve worked hard on adapting in training and the rule changes are happening whether everyone likes it or not. I’ve watched our games from the sidelines and we’ve been ok. We’ve realised that referees are interpreting the rules differently, so we adapt accordingly in each game in line with that.

“It’s about referees taking a common-sense approach. If they can see that a player’s bending his back and trying to go low then I think they try to take that into account. Where there’s a difficulty, though, is that professional teams aren’t playing under the same rules yet; I coach a junior team at West Hull and it’s not always easy getting it across to the players that they can’t necessarily copy what Super League players do.”

His coach, Mark Hewitt, said: “Everyone in the game seemed to be panicking when the rules first came out, although it’s only about tackling being four or six inches lower than previously allowed.

“The first contact is more important as you can’t get as many men into the tackle now. The referees have dealt with it pretty well, there’s a few penalties being given when players have ducked into a tackle, but things had to change. My concern, especially with the juniors, is that a lot of concussions come through contact with a runner’s elbows, hips or legs. We have to practice to get things right. People will get things wrong, as it’s all new, but I think we’ll find a happy medium. The game has to be as safe as possible, although I agree with Ryan, and I think it should have been brought in at top level first. Super League players are kids’ heroes and youngsters try to play the way the stars do.”

The coach of Cumbrian side Distington, Aiden Worthington admitted: “I was dubious at first, not knowing whether it would work or whether the interpretations could slow the game down. So we got a couple of tackle mats and a guide rope in at training, to ensure that players tackled low, and we’ve also worked hard on the ruck as tackling low makes it more difficult to wrap the ball up.

“We’ve done a lot of work on defence and on fitness, which is crucial – it’s much harder tackling low when you’re knackered. It’s been noticeable, in our games so far, that other teams are beginning to concede more penalties when we get to around the 25-minute mark, when fatigue starts to kick in.”

John Williams is head coach of last year’s Division One champions, West Bowling. He said: “There’s not been a lot of difference, just the odd high tackle. I‘ve heard that there’s been a lot of penalties in some games, but that’s not been the case with us. That may be partly down to different interpretations by different referees, or perhaps the approach of the players. As a coach, I’ve been stressing to my team before matches that we have to tackle low and be squeaky-clean; we can’t be conceding needless penalties and inviting pressure.”

Bowling player Richard Lumb added: “We had a pre-season friendly when there were 30 or 40 penalties awarded, then there are games where there are hardly any given for high tackles, with plenty awarded in the next match. There’s not much consistency yet, but generally the new rules seem to be slowing the game down, and players can get frustrated. In our league games so far the change hasn’t been too noticeable; I think players are trying to change, but it’s a bit hard for someone who has played under one set of rules from the age of six to 30 to change his habits with only a couple of months’ notice. Some lads said that they were going to pack in when the new rules were announced, but no one has, and everyone now seems to be adjusting.”

In marked contrast, Oulton Raiders’ Danny Elston ventured: “All officials manage games differently, in style, in their confidence, and their experience. They all need to be consistent across the board. We haven’t had too many bad decisions go against us so far, but I know teams that have.

“My issue with the rule is that they have tried to change the play of the ball as well, so referees are penalising people for too many things, which makes the game stop and start. That frustrates coaches and supporters. Bringing so much in at once is a lot for pro players but it’s even harder for amateurs. They just want to play rugby and it gets ruined by the game not flowing. Four of our lads have quit, because they just can’t be bothered with it.”

Skirlaugh’s long-serving official Rob Gill said: “The view of our coaching staff is that we all have to adapt. It is taking some time, thought and discussions at training, and bringing that to match conditions. However the referees are being very consistent over the opening two weeks and telling us exactly what they require and expect of the players.”

Pilkington Recs official Ralph Rawsthorne commented: “From our perspective the new tackle laws have had little impact on our games, we have not seen an increase in the number of penalties for poor tackle technique. The things that seem to have had an impact are the greater focus of officials on penalising for a flop and for play the ball infringements.”

Saddleworth Rangers’ secretary Pat McGrath said: “Players are working hard to adapt to the new rules and match officials are applying them with care; it isn’t detracting from enjoyment of the game so far.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 495 (April 2024)

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of Rugby League World

Click here for the digital edition available from Pocketmags.com to read on your computer, tablet or smartphone