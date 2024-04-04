Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam hints at further short-term signings following injury crisis

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has hinted at further short-term signings to his squad if his side’s injury crisis continues.

The Leopards currently have the likes of John Asiata, Tom Amone, Keanan Brand and Edwin Ipape out with injury – and another has joined those on the sidelines, Lam has confirmed.

“There are no new bodies coming back for a while and Robbie Mulhern has had a strain to his calf this week. That might be the next dilemma we will need to focus on moving forward,” Lam said.

“Having said that, Ricky Leutele and Frankie Halton, who missed the game last week, should play.”

Lam has hinted that if the injury crisis continues then he may have to delve into the short-term market once more, with Brad Dwyer recently joining the Leopards on loan.

“We may have to go out if anything happens from this point moving forward,” Lam said.

“We are ok at the moment, I’ve got some players out on loan too that we could bring back in time for the Challenge Cup.

“With that, we as a club are doing it tough but that’s ok. It’s another challenge we face as a group but as long as we stick together, the vibe is still good within the group and we can fix it with what we have.”

