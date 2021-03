New captain Clarkson back to lead York in Challenge Cup

YORK captain Chris Clarkson is in contention for his club’s Friday-night first-round Challenge Cup meeting with Sheffield at the Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster.

The former Castleford forward, who has replaced Tim Spears in the role, was rested for the pre-season clash with Hull at the new LNER Community Stadium.

“Chris is a very good professional, he selects his words carefully and what he says he genuinely means,” said Knights coach James Ford.

“I think it helps for a leader to do all those one per cent things. We talk about them a lot and reinforce them but he’s doing them all the time to a high standard.”

Backrower Spears has been omitted, with Ford explaining: “He has had an injection in his wrists, so he’s missed a week or so of training.

“If I asked him to put his hand up, he would, we all know that. But we’re giving Tim a little bit more time.”

On-loan halfback Riley Dean is not available because Warrington don’t want him to be cup-tied.

TIES:

Friday: Sheffield v York (7.45pm).

Saturday: Oldham v Barrow (12.45pm), London Broncos v Keighley (3pm), Whitehaven v Dewsbury (5.15pm), Halifax v Batley (7.30pm).

Sunday: West Wales v Widnes (12.45), Featherstone v Bradford (3pm), Swinton v Newcastle (5.15pm).

SQUADS:

Sheffield: Blake Broadbent, Aaron Brown, Paddy Burns, Greg Burns, James Davey, Olly Davies, Tyler Dickinson, Izaac Farrell, Joel Farrell, James Glover, Josh Guzdek, Matt James, Matthew James, Ryan Johnson, Ryan Millar, Jack Render, Bradley Tagg, Anthony Thackeray, Harry Wilson, Robbie Ward, Rob Worrincy.

York: Matty Marsh, Jason Bass, Liam Salter, Ryan Atkins, Kieran Dixon, Brendan O’Hagan, Ronan Dixon, Will Jubb, Jack Teanby, Chris Clarkson, Sam Scott, Kriss Brining, Jordan Baldwinson, Marcus Stock, Danny Kirmond, James Green, Joe Porter, Perry Whiteley, Danny Washbrook, Tyme Dow-Nikau, Ben Jones-Bishop.

Oldham: Dan Abram, James Barran, Liam Bent, Danny Bridge, Tommy Brierley, Lewis Charnock, Matthew Fletcher, Dec Gregory, Joe Hartley, Ben Heaton, Ryan Ince, Liam Kirk, Danny Langtree, Luke Nelmes, Gareth Owen, Shaun Pick, Martyn Reilly, Max Roberts, Jack Spencer.

Barrow: Callum Bustin, Jake Carter, Bradd Crellin, Luke Cresswell, Jamie Dallimore, Ryan Duffy, Carl Forster, Thomas Hopkins, Declan Hulme, Ryan Johnston, Danny Morrow, Tee Ritson, Ryan Shaw, Jarrad Stack, Harry Swarbrick, Shane Toal, Dan Toal, Mark Tyson, Adam Walne, Jordan Walne.

London Broncos: Cory Aston, William Blakemore, Gideon Boafo, Ed Chamberlain, Rhys Curran, Sam Davis, Titus Gwaze, Chris Hankinson, Dan Hindmarsh, Josh Hodson, Rian Horsman, Jacob Jones, Olsi Krasniqi, Will Lovell, James Meadows, Romain Navarrete, Greg Richards, Josh Walters, Jordan Williams.

Keighley: Mo Agoro, Jack Arnold, Mattherw Bailey, Zach Braham, Jack Coventry, Billy Gaylor, Charles Graham, Kyle Kesik, Quentin Laulu-Togagae, Aaron Levy, Josh Lynam, Robert Matamosi, Jack Miller, Kieran Moran, Jason Muranka, Dan Parker, Taylor Prell, Brenden Santi, Ben Stead, Phoenix Togagae, Ryan Wright.

Whitehaven: Dion Aiye, Andrew Bulman, Liam Cooper, Andrew Dawson, Karl Dixon, Ellis Gillam, Connor Holliday, Ethan Kelly, Gregg McNally, Jason Mossop, Jesse Nandye, James Newton, Callum Phillips, Brett Phillips, Glen Riley, Marc Shackley, Chris Taylor, Oscar Thomas, Tom Walker.

Dewsbury: Reiss Butterworth, Lewis Carr, Sam Day, Davey Dixon, Liam Finn, Matty Fleming, Andy Gabriel, Tom Garratt, Aaron Hall, Michael Knowles, Jon Magrin, Joe Martin, Frazer Morris, Will Oakes, Adam Ryder, Jordan Schofield, Connor Scott, Paul Sykes, Keenen Tomlinson, Jason Walton.

Halifax: Ed Barber, Paul Brearley, Will Calcott, Curtis Davies, Connor Davies, Jacob Fairbank, Matt Garside, Scott Grix, Liam Harris, Kevin Larroyer, Zack McComb, Conor McGrath, Brandon Moore, Elliott Morris, Daniel Murray, Nick Rawsthorne, Connor Robinson, James Saltonstall, Gadwin Springer, Ben Tibbs, James Woodburn-Hall.

Batley: Jack Blagbrough, Jodie Broughton, Kieran Buchanan, Jonny Campbell, Toby Everett, Nyle Flynn, Tom Gilmore, Adam Gledhill, Elliot Hall, Luke Hooley, Aiden Ineson, Ben Kaye, Alister Leak, Tom Lillycrop, Jack Logan, Dale Morton, George Senior, Josh Tonks, Lucas Walshaw, Michael Ward, Ben White.

Featherstone: Ben Blackmore, Jack Bussey, Dane Chisholm, Luke Cooper, Brad Day, Dale Ferguson, Callum Field, Gareth Gale, Craig Hall, Frankie Halton, Josh Hardcastle, James Harrison, Connor Jones, Craig Kopczak, James Lockwood, Thomas Minns, Dean Parata, Harvey Spence, Liam Whitton.

Bradford: Danny Brough, Joe Brown, Steve Crossley, Thomas Doyle, Brad England, Rhys Evans, George Flanagan, Dan Fleming, Brad Gallagher, Sam Hallas, Reece Hamlett, Billy Jowitt, Levy Nzoungou, Ross Oakes, Brandon Pickersgill, Matt Race, Adam Rooks, Ebon Scurr, Anthony Walker, Elliot Wallis.