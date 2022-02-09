New Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors coaches name first squads

Lee Radford, Paul Rowley and Matt Peet have named their first Super League squads at their new clubs ahead of Friday’s fixtures.

Radford’s Castleford Tigers and Rowley’s Salford Red Devils face off while Peet’s Wigan Warriors begin at Hull Kingston Rovers.

Jake Mamo, Bureta Faraimo, George Lawler, Kenny Edwards, Mahe Fonua and Alex Sutcliffe are all set to make competitive debuts for Castleford, while Joe Westerman could play his first game for the club since 2010 after rejoining.

Nathan Massey is absent from the Tigers squad having been ruled out with a minor hip injury, joining Callum McLelland (knee), Jacques O’Neill (hamstring) and Sosaia Feki (Achilles).

For opponents Salford, there could be club debuts for Ryan Brierley, Tim Lafai, Brodie Croft, Sitaleki Akauola, Shane Wright, King Vuniyayawa and Deon Cross after all were named in the 21-man squad, while Marc Sneyd is in line for a second debut.

Dan Sarginson has made the Red Devils squad but Harvey Livett and Kallum Watkins remain sidelined.

The other game on Friday night sees Wigan head to Tony Smith’s Hull KR, and the hosts are boosted by the return of new forward Frankie Halton sooner than expected from a torn pectoral muscle.

Halton and Lachlan Coote will look for first appearances in Rovers colours having missed the pre-season game, with fellow recruits Sam Wood, Greg Richards and Tom Garratt also named in the squad.

Ben Crooks (knee), Will Maher (eye) and Luis Johnson (foot) miss out through injury, while Elliot Minchella will play for Dewsbury Rams on dual-registration this weekend as his comeback continues.

Wigan are awaiting Bevan French’s return to the UK and also have Ethan Havard unavailable, but still name a strong squad.

Four players could make competitive Warriors debuts, with Cade Cust, Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis and Abbas Miski all included, along with Iain Thornley following his return to the club.

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils – Mend-a-Hose Jungle, Friday 8pm

Castleford: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Jordan Turner, 4 Jake Mamo, 5 Bureta Faraimo, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Danny Richardson, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Lawler, 11 Kenny Edwards, 12 Adam Milner, 13 Joe Westerman, 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 24 Cheyse Blair, 25 Suaia Matagi, 31 Gareth O’Brien.

Salford: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Sitaleki Akauola, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Greg Burke, 11 Shane Wright, 12 James Greenwood, 13 Elijah Taylor, 14 Danny Addy, 15 King Vuniyayawa, 16 Ryan Lannon, 18 Chris Atkin, 21 Josh Johnson, 23 Dan Sarginson, 24 Matt Costello, 26 Sam Luckley, 28 Deon Cross.

Hull Kingston Rovers v Wigan Warriors – Sewell Group Craven Park, Friday 8pm

Hull KR: 1 Lachlan Coote, 3 Brad Takairangi, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 8 Albert Vete, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Matty Storton, 14 Jez Litten, 16 Korbin Sims, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 19 Will Dagger, 20 Mikey Lewis, 21 Rowan Milnes, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Greg Richards, 26 Tom Garratt, 27 Frankie Halton.

Wigan: 2 Jake Bibby, 3 Zak Hardaker, 4 Iain Thornley, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Cust, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Morgan Smithies, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 20 Liam Byrne, 21 Kai Pearce-Paul, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski.