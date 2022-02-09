Robert Hicks clarifies why Blake Austin will miss this week’s clash against Warrington

ROBERT HICKS, the RFL’s Director of Operations and Legal, has explained in detail why the RFL’s decision to suspend Leeds Rhinos’ star Blake Austin for this Saturday’s game against Warrington Wolves was the right one, despite the criticism it received from Rhinos’ coach Richard Agar.

Austin was shown a yellow card for a late tackle on Luke Gale in the pre-season game between the Rhinos and Hull FC, which was played on Sunday 30 January at Headingley and refereed by Hicks.

The case wasn’t considered by the RFL Match Review Panel until Monday 7 February, however, with Leeds claiming not to have been notified of the decision by Tuesday of that week. On that basis they are reported to have given the go-ahead to Channel 4 to interview Austin in the build-up to Saturday’s game, only to then discover afterwards that he had been suspended, which led to criticism of the RFL from the club.

However, Hicks has now set out the position from the RFL’s point of view.

“I really don’t want to end up in a war of words with Leeds and there is some culpability in that the matter was considered on Monday, not Thursday, but the reality is that Austin’s ban came in to force on the right date and so he misses the right match,” Hicks told Totalrl.com.

“For a number of seasons, the MRP process for pre-season matches of all clubs are dealt with on Thursday with a ban not coming in to force until the following Tuesday, which is when the Hearing can take place.

“That is still the same when a player accepts his ban. The rules in that regard are clear. The MRP on Thursday was adjourned due to the number of cases and re-met Monday to finalise all cases to ensure that all matters and players banned were banned at the right time.

“Paul Cullen spoke with Richard Agar on Thursday to confirm the case would be looked at and that if any ban occurred it would happen at the right time.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Austin could not in any season nor this have served the ban against Hunslet (in the pre-season game on 6 February) as the rules set out the clear position.”