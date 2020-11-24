New deal for Jordan Lane

Jordan Lane has signed a new two-year contract extension with Hull FC, keeping him at the club until at least the end of the 2022 campaign.

The 23-year old backrower, a native of Hull, featured thirteen times for the Black & Whites in 2020, and the club has an option to extend the deal further from 2023.

Lane made his professional debut against Leeds in March 2018, going on to make 45 appearances over the course of the past three seasons.

The former Hull FC Young Player of the Year, who joined the Airlie Birds from West Hull ARLFC, has earned a reputation as a running backrower, recently scoring two tries in a Man of the Match effort against Wakefield.

“I’m over the moon to be staying. There is no other place I want to be and I want to be able to represent this club for as long as I’m able to,” Lane told Hullfc.com.

“I signed a new deal because this is where I need to be trying to tie down that starting spot and becoming one of the key players of the team, playing some of my best rugby.

“I think 2020 has been my best year from a performance point of view.

“After lockdown, I started playing some consistent rugby and knocking up plenty of appearances; obviously I was unlucky to catch Covid-19 but overall I’m really pleased with the way this season has gone for me.”

In recent weeks, Lane has been playing alongside the likes of Manu Ma’u and Andre Savelio and he admits the experience of learning from some of his senior team mates has been a great opportunity for his development.

“They’ve been great with me. Having them two in the squad obviously makes it difficult for me to get into the team ahead of two great players, but we all bring something a little bit different to the game and all complement each other – it really helps that we all get along too!

“When I got my chance, I knew I needed to take it with the depth we have in that position. Thankfully I grabbed that chance with both hands and managed to get a good run of form under my belt.”