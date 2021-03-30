New deal for St Helens centre

ST HELENS centre Josh Simm has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2022 season.

The 20-year-old claimed 29 tries in 25 games for the Academy side in 2018 and 30 in 20 appearances the following year as the youngsters made their Grand Final.

That bright form was rewarded with a first-team debut against London Broncos in July 2019 after he had played four times for Leigh on dual registration.

Last season, he made six Super League appearances, scoring three tries – a first-half hat-trick in the 40-8 win over Leeds in October.

Simm is the grandson of former Saints fullback Geoff Pimblett, who played 365 times for the club between 1971-79, scoring 48 tries, 608 goals and 28 field-goals.

