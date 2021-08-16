New deal for Storton at Hull KR

Hull Kingston Rovers have announced that their backrow forward Matty Storton has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at Hull College Craven Park until 2024.

Storton, 22, who was one of a number of Hull KR signings from Bradford Bulls, made his debut against Wakefield Trinity in Round One of the 2020 Betfred Super League season and he has also played several times at prop forward.

“All the coaching staff believe in me,” said Storton. It was an easy decision.

“I’m really happy about the transition to playing prop. I want to push on to that starting spot and hopefully over the next few years become a regular in that starting 13.

“I’m learning from a lot of good players at the club and they’re all hitting their primes – so I’m learning from the best.”

Rovers coach Tony Smith has perhaps signed more players from the Championship than any other Super League coach, and he is delighted that Storton will be continuing his career with the club.

“He’s going to keep on advancing his career and he’s really keen to stay with us,” said Smith.

“Matty’s doing a good job for us at the moment but we know his best years are still to come. I think he’ll really kick on and shine in the following seasons. I’m looking forward to working with Matty for the next, two and a half years.”