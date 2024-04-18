New Rugby League club formed in Scunthorpe with ex-Hull KR captain as coach

NEW club Scunthorpe Steel Sharks, who have joined the Yorkshire Men’s League, are looking forward to making their bow on the first Saturday in May.

The North Lincolnshire outfit will entertain the Lincolnshire Lions on Saturday, May 4 in their first fixture and co-founder Lewis Meyer is adamant that the club is in it for the long haul.

Formed by Meyer together with his friends Cameron Christer and Ethan Taylor (all keen Hull KR supporters) the fledgeling club has, crucially, successfully recruited a number of volunteers and is chaired by Meyer, while Taylor is secretary and Christer is the treasurer.

Former Hull KR captain Chris Harrison is coach (an appointment facilitated by former Robins player Mick Coult, who will also represent the club as president) and is being assisted by long-term Hull FC fan Leon Pontin.

Sponsors have been readily forthcoming, with kit supplied by TKR, of Scunthorpe, and the Sharks will play at Scunthorpe RUFC’s training ground at Oglesby Park, returning to their host club’s main stadium at Heslam Park for post-match hospitality.

Meyer said: “I’ve been a Hull KR supporter for a long time, partly because my late dad, Carl, was also a keen Rovers fan.

“I’ve trained with Rugby League teams in Hull, and I also play rugby union, but when Cameron, Ethan and I got chatting we thought ‘why not see about starting a Rugby League team in Scunthorpe?’.

“So here we are, up and running and providing an opportunity to play, and be involved in, the greatest game in the world for people in Scunthorpe and North Lincolnshire.”

The response has been heartwarming, including from those who have fond memories of previous incarnations Scunthorpe Braves and Scunthorpe Barbarians, who fell by the wayside a little over a decade ago.

Lessons have been learned from those experiences and Meyer revealed: “We’ve a five-year plan in place, initially.

“We aim to consolidate in our first season and, from there, rise gradually through the YML’s divisions.

“We’d like, also, to form a second team in the next few years, launch a junior structure, and perhaps form a women’s team.

“The portents are good. It’s been noticeable, in recent years, that many of the union lads enjoy watching televised Rugby League matches in the clubhouse at Heslam Park and have expressed a desire to perhaps give it a go.

“Several are now making the most of the opportunity and we’re all very excited about the future.”

