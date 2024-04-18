Leigh Leopards suffer yet another devastating blow as Adrian Lam reveals questions over training methods

LEIGH LEOPARDS have suffered yet another long-term injury with Gareth O’Brien facing a minimum of six weeks on the sidelines with a torn calf.

O’Brien was absent during Leigh’s 26-14 loss to Hull KR in the Challenge Cup quarter-final last weekend, with Lam confirming the devastating blow in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s clash against Warrington Wolves this weekend.

“Gaz O’Brien has had a calf tear and it’s a pretty big one, so he’s going to be long-term on his return back to playing,” Lam continued.

“It will probably be six weeks plus. It’s another calf.”

The increasing number of soft tissue injuries at the Leigh Sports Village has left Lam and the rest of the coaching staff scratching their heads, with questions continuing to be asked about training methods.

Lam also pointed to the lack of a strength and conditioning coach at the beginning of pre-season after the role was left vacant by an impromptu departure.

We’ve had those conversations over and over again (about soft tissue issues), it’s a difficult one, some are bad luck like Edwin’s. But we had a change of strength and conditioning coach at the start of pre-season.

“That was a big disruption when no one was appointed for six weeks. That doesn’t guarantee that it’s that.

“We are forever asking questions about ourselves. It’s not ideal but we can’t change that. At least it is at this part of the season and not the end.”

