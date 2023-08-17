New Warrington Wolves attack coach Martin Gleeson set for new club in 2024

THE new Warrington Wolves attack coach Martin Gleeson is set for a new club in 2024.

Gleeson made 117 appearances for Warrington between 2004 and2009. The former England and Great Britain international is a two-time Super League winner.

Following his retirement from playing he has experienced assistant coaching spells with Salford Red Devils as well as crossing codes into rugby union as attack coach for Wasps and the England national side.

And it’s back to union where Gleeson will go in 2024, taking up a role as attack coach with USA side Seattle Seawolves.

Gleeson said about his appointment: “I’m really excited to join Seattle Seawolves and to work with the players, Clarkie (Alan Clarke – head coach), and the whole management team.

“This is a great opportunity to broaden and enhance my coaching development with Clarkie. I can’t wait to get out there, work hard, and add to the way the team plays rugby.”

Since its 2018 U.S. debut, Major League Rugby has grown to 13 teams by 2023, drawing international talent and premier coaches, securing media and sponsorship deals, and highlighting the potential of U.S. rugby. With forthcoming World Cups and opportunities for global partnerships, the future is bright.

Adrian Balfour, the Seawolves’ chairman, remarked: “The entrance of esteemed foreign coaches into MLR, including the likes of Clarkie and Martin, not only amplifies our league standards but also boosts player development and credibility. Their extensive experience, global connections, and notable reputations fuel fan passion, provide development opportunities for local coaches, and solidify MLR’s path to sustained growth and recognition.”