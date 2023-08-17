St Helens’ Paul Wellens yet to hear from RFL compliance unit following referral as he would “welcome” chance to stand before a tribunal

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens is yet to hear from the RFL compliance unit following his referral for comments made in the aftermath of his side’s Challenge Cup semi-final exit at the hands of eventual winners Leigh Leopards last month.

Wellens had claimed that the governing body had “failed to protect its players” after Saints quartet Agnatius Paasi, Alex Walmsley, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Morgan Knowles had all been injured by Leigh’s John Asiata.

The subsequent debate over Asiata’s tackle technique has raged on since but Wellens is yet to hear anything back from the RFL since being notified of an investigation.

“I’m aware of discussions and conversations are taking place around tackle technique and whether certain techniques are safe or not,” Wellens said.

“I will leave those discussions up to those involved. I’ve made my thoughts perfectly clear with what I think. With regards to what I’ve said, I’ve been referred to the RFL compliance unit and I’ve heard nothing back yet.”

If Wellens is charged for his comments made, the Saints head coach has revealed that he would “welcome” the opportunity “to stand before a tribunal” and give his thoughts on what he said and why.

“I’m just focusing on coaching the team. I’m waiting to see if I will be charged or not. Should I be charged, I welcome to stand before a tribunal and give my views on what I said and why I said it.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.