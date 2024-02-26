New Zealand appoint former great to replace Michael Maguire as head coach

NEW ZEALAND have appointed Stacey Jones as their head coach through to the 2026 World Cup.

Jones is regarded to be one of the country’s greatest ever players, earning 46 caps, and takes over from Michael Maguire.

The 47-year-old has spent several seasons as assistant both to McGuire with the Kiwis, and at New Zealand Warriors in the NRL, where he had a spell in interim charge in 2022, under various coaches.

Most of his playing career was spent with that club – then known as the Auckland Warriors – while he also played for Catalans in their first two seasons in Super League.

“It was a special privilege to play for my country and to now have the chance to coach the Kiwis is both exciting and humbling,” said Jones.

“I’ve enjoyed working with the Kiwis over the last few years and seeing the team develop under Madge (Maguire). I’ve learnt so much being involved with such a special group of players.

“I’m hugely grateful to the Warriors for the coaching opportunities they’ve given me to put me in this position, and for the way they supported me in my bid for this role with the Kiwis while continuing to work at the club.”

New Zealand Rugby League CEO Greg Peters said he was appointing an “absolute legend of the game” in Jones.

“Not only is he an outstanding individual with a deep knowledge and understanding of ‘The Kiwi Way’, but he is also a technically astute coach who understands what it takes to operate at the top international level,” he added.

Maguire stood down as Kiwi coach at the end of last season after six years at the helm, with his final game being a record win over Australia in the Pacific Championships final.

He opted to accept an offer to become New South Wales’ State of Origin coach after Peters gave him an ultimatum, stating he could not do both jobs.

The same did not apply for the coach of the women’s national team, with Kiwi Ferns boss Ricky Henry last week announced as head coach of NRLW side North Queensland in addition to his international role.

Henry also led his team to a victory over Australia last year, with New Zealand currently second in both the men’s and women’s world rankings.

