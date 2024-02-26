Call for review of disciplinary crackdown after huge number of bans to start Super League season

TONY SMITH has called for less severe punishments from the match review panel after retrospective action was taken against 16 players following the opening round of Super League.

A new head-contact framework introduced for 2024 contributed significantly to four red cards and nine yellow cards being shown in the six round-one games.

As well as greater punishments being handed out on the field, the RFL is also clamping down on foul play through a stricter disciplinary process.

All four red-carded players received bans: Hull FC’s Franklin Pele and Ligi Sao have been given three- and one-match suspensions respectively, while Catalans’ Michael McIlorum and Liam Watts of Castleford must sit out four games.

Four of the nine players sinbinned in the opening rounds were also suspended, while a further two were fined – including Wigan’s Harry Smith, who was free to play in the World Club Challenge after avoiding a ban.

With eight Super League players missing last weekend through suspension – and Tom Amone and Ricky Leutele of Leigh, who didn’t play, will join them this week unless their bans are overturned on appeal – there is concern the crackdown has been too harsh.

While not disputing any particular punishment given to his own players, Hull FC coach Smith has questioned the current approach.

“Everybody understands that we need to change our tackling methods and styles, and our sport demands that, and our insurers demand that. Things have to change to make our game safer,” he said.

“I think there’s a nervousness within our sport about how quickly we can do that through cards and suspensions.

“Sinbins and send-offs can change the outcomes of games, particularly in Rugby League. They shouldn’t be underestimated, so to then add a number of matches on top of that, we’re worried.

“We’re worried that we’re going to have reserve-grade teams play each other, which means our superstars are all sitting in the stands serving suspensions.

“We’re doing our best to try and alter some of the methods, but how severely do we want to treat our players? We need to look at how we’re going with it.

“I think we need some big, grown-up discussions and some debates about the severity of the punishments. That’s the big concern.”

Following the release of the match review panel’s charges last week, the RFL’s director of operations and legal, Robert Hicks, explained the disciplinary approach.

He said: “As we have outlined in various forums in the build-up to the Super League season, there have been a number of changes to the head contact sanctioning framework for 2024 – and match officials and the match review panel share the responsibility for implementing these changes.

“The number of yellow and red cards shown in the opening round of the Super League has already become a talking point, and doubtless the number of charges arising from the MRP meeting will be similar – but it is important to provide some context.

“Of the 13 cards shown, ten of the incidents would have led to a card being shown under the framework that applied in 2023.

“One area which has made a difference is in head-on-head contact, and the responsibility of attacking and tackling players in this area.

“Just as the sport should be grateful to the commitment of match officials and the MRP in implementing change at such a pivotal period for the sport, we also reiterate our gratitude to clubs, coaches and players for their positive approach over recent months.”

The panel also came under scrutiny when four punishments were later downgraded.

Ryan Brierley of Salford and Castleford’s Charbel Tasipale had one-match bans reduced to fines on appeal, Catalans’ Paul Séguier had a two-game suspension halved, while Sao was initially given a three-match ban.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.