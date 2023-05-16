New Zealand outline desire to host 2025 Rugby League World Cup

WITH France’s withdrawal from hosting the 2025 Rugby League World Cup, there is now a debate about which country will now be chosen to host the prestigious tournament.

France’s withdrawal, for financial reasons, has caused consternation amongst the rugby league fraternity with fears that the next tournament could be delayed a year in order to ensure the right preparation.

However, one of those nations that will be heavily involved in the next competition has outlined their desire to host the 2025 competition, with New Zealand Rugby League chief executive Greg Peters releasing a statement in support of hosting.

“We are exploring the possibility of a Southern Hemisphere RLWC as an alternative to France 2025,” the statement read.

“We’re keen to work with the ARLC to host the tournament in NZ and Australia and have started the conversations.

“Bringing the international tournament down under is an exciting proposition not only for the fans but our Indigenous and Pasifika communities.”