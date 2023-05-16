St Helens head coach Paul Wellens gives latest on Konrad Hurrell and Sione Mata’utia

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has given an update on Konrad Hurrell and Sione Mata’utia ahead of the Super League club’s clash against Halifax Panthers on Friday night.

It’s a break from the Super League competition with the Challenge Cup in full focus.

However, one man who will not playing this weekend is centre Konrad Hurrell, with Wellens confirming that the Tongan international has been to see a specialist with a neck issue.

“He has been to see a specialist, he has some symptoms of nerve pain,” Wellens said.

“That needs to settle and it’s about waiting on the symptoms. He could play next week or it could be two and three weeks, we don’t know at the moment.

“He is unavailable this weekend because those symptoms are still there. It’s one of those keep-your-fingers-crossed one with Konrad.

There is, however, great news on Sione Mata’utia with the forward close to a return from his concussion blow.

“Sione has had clearance from the specialist, we will name him in the 21-man squad but he does need to complete some contact progressions.

“If he comes through all those ok we will look to play him at the weekend. I am delighted and so are all the players. It’s taken some recovering from that blow, the medical staff have been outstanding in making sure he has been given the right amount of time and care to heal from that.”