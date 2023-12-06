Newcastle Thunder formally apply for League One status for 2024 season

NEWCASTLE THUNDER have officially sent out their application to return to the League One set-up for the 2024 season.

The north-east club shocked the rugby league fraternity when they withdrew from the third tier back in October after being relegated from the Championship.

Financial reasons were cited, but chairman Keith Christie has worked continuously to help get Thunder back on their feet and be in with a shout of making it to the start line for next season.

Now, Newcastle have formally applied to the RFL to be re-admitted in an almost groundhog day moment for the Thunder club.

“The formal application has gone out and that is now with the RFL. We are waiting for feedback from the RFL,” Christie told League Express.

“I’d like to think we would hear a response at the end of this week or early next week. It would be great to move on. We are now pushing the RFL for the answer when we had things we needed to overcome before we could get the official application in.

“It is really good to see that. Hopefully we will have an answer sooner rather than later.”

Christie also paid tribute to the RFL and a number of clubs that have helped support them through the difficult months.

“The RFL have really backed us and also some of the clubs have been really supportive to make sure we get back in for next year,” Christie continued.

“We do add value and it’s important that we recognise we are in a good position. Hopefully it is just a formality of saying we are coming back in.”

