Every Super League clubs’ quota situation with recent transfer activity shaking things up for the 2024 season

ALL eyes are now aimed towards the 2024 Super League season, and, as clubs recruit and retain players for their squads, it’s been an interesting off-season so far.

Each Super League club is allowed seven quota players on their books during any one season, but, with Siosiua Taukeiaho returning to Catalans Dragons and Ken Sio leaving Salford Red Devils,

Castleford Tigers – 7

Elie El-Zakhem, Liam Horne, Jacob Miller, Sylvester Namo, Nixon Putt, Charbel Tasipale, Albert Vete

Catalans Dragons – 7

Matt Ikuvalu, Manu Ma’u, Jayden Nikorima, Chris Satae, Tariq Sims, Bayley Sironen, Siosiua Taukeiaho

Huddersfield Giants – 7

Adam Clune, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Tui Lolohea, Esan Marsters, Jack Murchie, Kevin Naiqama, Luke Yates

Hull FC – 7

Fa’amanu Brown, Herman Ese’ese, Tex Hoy, Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele, Ligi Sao, Carlos Tuimavave

Hull KR – 7

Peta Hiku, Kane Linnett, Tyrone May, Tom Opacic, Matt Parcell, Sauaso Sue, Jai Whitbread

Leeds Rhinos – 7

Brodie Croft, David Fusitu’a, Matt Frawley, Sam Lisone, Rhyse Martin, Lachie Miller, Paul Momirovski

Leigh Leopards – 7

Tom Amone, John Asiata, Edwin Ipape, Ricky Leutele, Matt Moylan, Ben Nakubuwai, Kai O’Donnell

London Broncos – 5

Jarred Bassett, Rhys Kennedy, Ethan Natoli, Dean Parata, Emmanuel Waine

Salford Red Devils – 6

Cade Cust, Tim Lafai, Nene Macdonald, Sam Stone, King Vuniyayawa, Shane Wright

St Helens – 6

James Bell, Konrad Hurrell, Sione Mata’utia, Moses Mbye, Agnatius Paasi, Curtis Sironen

Warrington Wolves – 7

Josh Drinkwater, Matt Dufty, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Sam Kasiano, Zane Musgrove, Rodrick Tai, Paul Vaughan

Wigan Warriors – 7

Kaide Ellis, Jai Field, Bevan French, Willie Isa, Adam Keighran, Patrick Mago, Abbas Miski

