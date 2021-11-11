Newcastle Thunder snare another Bradford Bulls forward

Newcastle Thunder have signed a second Bradford Bulls player this week with capture of Brad Gallagher for the 2022 season.

The back-rower was granted a release from the Bulls last month and his next destination has now been revealed as the ambitious north-east outfit.

Gallagher came through Bradford’s academy, making his senior debut in 2019 and going on to make 12 appearances.

The 21-year-old hopes to get more first-team opportunities at Kingston Park, where Newcastle will be running a full-time squad next season in the Championship.

“Coming up and speaking to Freddy (head coach Eamon O’Carroll) and Denis (Betts, director of rugby), they sold it to me pretty well,” said Gallagher.

“The facilities Thunder has, the buzz around the place, the future looks like it’s going to be good for the club and that’s something that was really attractive to me.

“I want to play week in week out, obviously there is tough competition there but that is what you need and I’m looking forward to the challenge. I feel like there are a lot of people I can learn off in this group, both as a player and as a person.”

O’Carroll added: “We saw Brad early on in the year and liked some of the things he had done so when he became available, we were keen to bring him in.”

Gallagher joins Sam Hallas in moving from the Bradford pack to Newcastle’s, with 25-year-old Hallas signing a two-year deal.