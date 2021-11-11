Featherstone Rovers appoint new assistant coach

Championship side Featherstone Rovers have confirmed the appointment of Ian Hardman as their new assistant coach.

Hardman had a lengthy playing career at Post Office Road, scoring 131 tries in 288 appearances across a decade-long spell after joining from St Helens.

Since retirement in 2018, he has coached at scholarship level for Leeds Rhinos and led amateur side Ackworth Jaguars.

Earlier this year the 36-year-old returned to Featherstone in the role of football manager, and has now been promoted to assistant coach as the replacement for Paul March.

“I’m really happy to be joining a new look Featherstone coaching team,” said Hardman. “I’ve been coaching for approximately six years and to take this next step into the professional game, at this club is a huge honour.”

New Rovers head coach Brian McDermott added: “In the short time I have been at the club, I have been struck by Ian’s detailed knowledge and understanding of the game, and above all his desire and ambition for the club.

“I see Ian as an integral part of the off field team that takes this club back into Super League and I’m really pleased to have him on board as my first recruit in my off field team.”