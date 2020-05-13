Niall Evalds breaks silence on Salford departure

Niall Evalds has spoken for the first time about his departure from Salford.

As revealed by League Express, the fullback has ageed to join Castleford next season in a deal that sparked a reaction on social media.

The Red Devils posted their own statement on Tuesday saying they were extremely disappointed with Evalds’ decision to leave.

In response, the 26-year-old gave his version of events in a post on Twitter.

“I’ve been at the club since I was 15 and I’ve enjoyed getting to know some of you personally,” he said.

“My whole career so far I’ve lived and breathed Salford, starting at the Willows, breaking the club’s all-time Super League try-scoring record and last year getting to a Grand Final at Old Trafford. I’ve made the decision to leave the club at the end of the season and start a new chapter in my career. I know many of you won’t be happy with my decision but it’s one I didn’t take lightly. There has been a lot said about me over the last few days, but I don’t want that to tarnish the many happy memories we’ve shared.

“Much of the stuff said has been an inaccurate version of events and one day I will share my side of the story, but for now I want nothing to distract me and my team mates from achieving our goals when eventually we are back playing.

“As always, I will continue to give everything for this club and the fans until the last match I play for Salford. I hope we get to say goodbye to each other at the AJ Bell and you show me and my family the support you’ve continuously shown us over the years. I will always be a Salford fan and wish the club nothing but success for the future.

“Thank you to the many Salford fans who’ve sent supportive messages, however to those not so kind please be respectful that my partner and family can read what has been said about me. Words hurt. Mental health is real. I also want to add that this is a decision made by myself, agents are there to guide players and ultimately the decision was mine and mine alone. Once again I’d like to thank you all and hope everyone is safe and well in these difficult times.

“Now let’s all get behind finishing the season as best we can together and get the AJ Bell Stadium rocking.”