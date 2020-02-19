No Grace for World Club Challenge

James Roby will feature in the World Club Challenge after being named in Saturday’s World Club Challenge.

The Saints captain has been named in the squad after missing the opening three rounds of Super League recovering from groin surgery.

However, there will be no Regan Grace after he picked up a concussion in Saints’ win over Hull FC last week.

Saints: Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Jonny Lomax, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, , James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Dom Peyroux, LMS, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Kyle Amor, Joseph Paulo, Aaron Smith, James Bentley, , Matty Costello, Jack Welsby, Lewis Dodd, Tom Nisbet.