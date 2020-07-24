No positive COVID tests for Super League

Super League have reported zero positive COVID-19 cases after the first two rounds of testing.

924 tests have taken place across the eleven clubs, with none coming back positive.

The competition has also confirmed Toronto’s results will be removed.

“Points earned in matches involving Toronto Wolfpack will be deducted, and for and against tallies will be adjusted accordingly.

“Individual players’ statistics will remain unaffected – but Man of Steel points earned in fixtures involving the club will be erased. “