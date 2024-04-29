No Super League disciplinary charges for the first time in 2024

FOR the first time in Super League 2024, there are no charges from the Disciplinary Match Review Panel following the weekend’s games.

With no yellow or red cards being distributed either, it has been one of the most remarkable weekends in disciplinary terms in the recent past.

It also means that all Super League players that took part in Super League Round Nine are free to play in Super Leageu Round Ten this weekend.

On Thursday, Wigan Warriors take on Catalans Dragons before Leeds Rhinos host bottom-side London Broncos on Friday night.

Elsewhere on Friday, Huddersfield Giants take on Salford Red Devils whilst Warrington Wolves go up against Hull FC.

On Saturday, Hull KR host St Helens as Castleford Tigers travel to the Leigh Leopards later in the evening to round off the weekend action.

