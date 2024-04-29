Woman of Steel to benefit from historic first after announcing pregnancy

SINEAD PEACH will be the first Super League player to benefit from maternity pay in a professional contract after announcing her pregnancy.

The reigning Woman of Steel was one of 20 players to sign a two-year contract with champions York ahead of this season, the first such deals handed out in the English women’s game.

As well as a base salary and performance bonuses, the contracts include maternity leave support.

England international hooker and York captain Peach last week announced that she and her partner were expecting their first child later this year.

“It was a surprise to us both, but an amazing surprise at that,” she said.

“Everyone that we’ve told so far couldn’t have been happier and more supportive for us.

“The club have said they’ll support me all the way and I’ve also had such amazing support from all the girls too.”

Peach has not featured in the 2024 season but is hoping to have an influence off the field while targeting a return to action next year.

She added: “I’m still young and Rugby League is my life, so I will be back on the field next year, all being well. I’ll just have my baby watching from the crowd!

“I’m still very much involved with the girls. I will be at every training session and I’m getting involved in everything apart from the contact.”

Chairman Clint Goodchild has been central to York’s drive to improve conditions in the women’s game and hopes to see the maternity support given to Peach become more common.

“We’re really glad that we can offer support to our players through the maternity leave payments in their professional contracts,” he said.

“We want our players to be able to pursue all avenues of life and not be restricted by being an athlete.

“Hopefully this sets a trend for the sport and we can continue to push forward in this area.”

Peach added: “To have that maternity payment gives me a massive sense of security and I’m so thankful to the club to have it in my contract.”

The 25-year-old has been an integral figure for York since joining from Castleford in 2021 and lifted their first Super League title last year.

She has been replaced this season by former Canberra Raiders NRLW captain Remi Wilton, who has also played top-level rugby union in Australia, while fullback and fellow England star Tara Jane Stanley will take over as captain from Peach for the rest of the 2024 season.

York team-mate Kelsey Gentles recently returned to action after missing last season to have a child.

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,428 (April 29, 2024)

