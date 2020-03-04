No Watts for Cas as Patton returns

Dec Patton has been called up to Warrington’s 21-man squad to face Castleford on Friday.

Patton, who has been offered to other clubs in recent weeks, replaces Ellis Robson in Warrington’s only change.

Meanwhile, Castleford have made just one change and will be without Liam Watts after his finger injury last week.

He’s replaced by Alex Foster, who returns after 12 months out of action with a knee injury.

Wolves: Akauola, Austin, Brand, Burrell, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hill, Johnson, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Walker, Widdop.

Tigers: Rankin, Olpherts, Mata’utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Griffin, Foster, Blair, Smith, Clare, O’Neill, Hepi, Turner.