North Queensland Cowboys man rejects reported Super League offer

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS forward Jordan McLean has reportedly rejected a Super League offer.

McLean has been heavily linked with a move to Hull FC, but now the rampaging prop is set to extend his time at the Cowboys after a stellar season in the NRL.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has claimed that despite interest from Super League and other sides in the NRL, McLean is set for a new deal with the Townsville club.

Capped eight times by his nation, the 31-year-old has played 19 games this season, averaging 114 metres per game and tackling at over 96 per cent with McLean set to play his 200th NRL game this weekend.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.