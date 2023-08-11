Super League chief has say on potential signing of Dolphins centre Brenko Lee

The Dolphins centre Brenko Lee is of interest to a number of Super League clubs following a stellar year in the jersey of the new NRL franchise.

Under head coach Wayne Bennett, Lee has thrived in the most prized Australian rugby league competition, with League Express revealing earlier in the week that the powerhouse centre is attracting interest from northern hemisphere sides.

Catalans Dragons, Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants have all been contacted by Lee’s manager, but Giants’ Managing Director Richard Thewlis has dismissed claims that his club are interested in bringing over the Australian.

When approached by League Express about Huddersfield gunning for a potential move for Lee, Thewlis simply said “no” which is about as emphatic as it can get.

However, Lee’s agent Chris Orr is confident that the 27-year-old will be in the northern hemisphere and Super League in particular next year.

Orr said: “Brenko wants to test himself in Super League so he should be good.”

Despite playing for six first-team NRL sides since debuting back in 2014, the 27-year-old has made less than 100 NRL appearances following spells with Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs, Gold Coast Titans, Melbourne Storm, Brisbane Broncos and The Dolphins.