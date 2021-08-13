Norway Rugby League elect their first female president

Rugby League Norge has announced Anne Haigh as its new president following their recent the AGM. She becomes the second female president of a rugby league national federation alongside Yamina Abdesselem from Morocco.

Haigh said on her appointment: “I’m very happy to have been elected president of Rugby League Norge. I have been involved for eight years in various positions in the organization and done a lot of work in the background, so I feel that I am well equipped to take on the role. I have always been somebody who gets things done and with help of the board will continue to play that role.

“This is an important and exciting time for expansion of the sport in Norway, as seen by our participation in the forthcoming Wheelchair World Cup for the first time. Although I have never played, I’ve been a rugby league mum for over 30 years after my eldest son started playing at the age of seven. Since then both of my sons have played and now four of my grandchildren are – we are a big league family!”

Joining her on the RLN board are Leif Larsen who remains in the role of vice president, members Mette Berget Bråthen, Erik Schou, Tom Haugen and Mathias Vada Stenseth-Holm, whilst the role of Varamann (a deputy for board members to ensure quorum) will be filled by outgoing president Jonatan Dam.