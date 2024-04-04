‘Not just about winning’: Joe Wardle on ambitious Oldham’s other goal in League One

OLDHAM forward Joe Wardle knows he and his team-mates have a big role to play if the club is to live up to its off-field ambitions.

Since the new consortium, led by managing director Mike Ford, took over twelve months ago, their aim has been to revive the former Super League club and bring the glory days back to the town.

And with Wardle being one of the big-name signings brought in to try and achieve that, he is aware there is more to this project than simply winning.

“Oldham is a massive area and you look at some of the players they have produced in the past, like Paul Sculthorpe and Barrie McDermott. I didn’t realise how big Oldham is,” said Wardle.

“Mike (Ford) is doing a great job behind the scenes. so everything is going in the right direction; it is just about building blocks and letting the club get the momentum moving forward.

“If we can get half of this town back supporting us then it will be a massive club in Rugby League.

“Hopefully we can do our part as players to make the rugby entertaining so that when the fans do come, they keep coming back and watching.

“It is not just about winning, it is about making sure the fans are entertained at the same time.”

