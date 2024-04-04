Newcastle Thunder to cast net even wider to build competitive League One squad

NEWCASTLE THUNDER coach Chris Thorman has said the club will cast their net even further when it comes to strengthening their squad throughout the year.

So far this season Thorman has relied on a squad of relatively young and inexperienced players, many of whom he is still learning about, whilst adding to that with dual-registration players from Castleford and York.

But he is fully aware of other avenues to investigate when it comes to adding permanent numbers to the squad.

“Before that first game against York we had only had one field session together because we hadn’t been able to have the usual pre-season you’d want as a coach,” said Thorman.

“But we dealt with that and learnt from it.

“Now that we’re getting regular games I will start to learn a lot more about this squad and then off the back of that we will see what we need to add and what else is available.

“We have to be aware that the pathway to our first team has to be a little unconventional. We don’t have the production line like Leeds, Wigan and St Helens have, so what we need to do is look at other sports and see what other athletes in the North East might be capable of.

“We will also look at the rugby union side of things and we’re also fortunate that we have got some good, well-run university sides in Northumbria, Newcastle, Durham, so we’ll look at them as well.”

