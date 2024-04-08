‘Not ruthless’: Hull KR coach Willie Peters calls for more after thrashing London Broncos

WILLIE PETERS wants his Hull KR side to find more of an all-round cutting edge, and build on their solid Super League start when they host Leigh in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

The Sewell Group Craven Park team go into Saturday’s repeat of last year’s final – in which Rovers lost out on golden point – fourth in the table after beating visiting London 50-10.

It was their fifth win in seven in the league, to go with a 40-0 home triumph over Salford in the sixth round of the Cup, and Peters wants to see some more big points hauls.

With his side 28-0 up at half-time, it looked like that might happen in the Easter derby against Hull FC, but Rovers ‘lost’ the second half 10-6, leaving the Australian a little frustrated.

“In the first half, every offload we pretty much scored off,” he reflected.

“In the second half, we had Matt Parcell jumping out of dummy-half and nobody pushing into a hole. That’s not ruthless.

“I liked what we did in that first half, but there were moments in the second where we could have been more ruthless and possibly won that game more comfortably.”

Peters added: “I also think the right edge chose to get more excited than the left. There were opportunities for the left edge as well but they chose not to push.

“I think a lot in the second half was around our left edge. If they had pushed like that right side did in the first half we would have had another couple of tries.”

Australian Parcell plundered a hat-trick of tries against the basement Broncos.

Peters rested his other hooker Jez Litten, and handed Ben Reynolds, signed from Featherstone, a debut.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.