Castleford Tigers target new signings amid fresh injury crisis

CRAIG LINGARD is on the lookout for reinforcements after gaining his first victory as a Super League head coach.

His Castleford side defeated Salford on Friday night but the victory came at a cost.

Paul McShane pulled out in the warm-up with a hamstring strain while Liam Watts failed a head-injury assessment after being withdrawn in the first half.

Joe Westerman suffered a calf strain in the second half and Josh Simm came off with an arm injury in the final moments.

Castleford will also be without George Lawler, who suffered a seizure last week and was subsequently found to have a small bleed on the brain, indefinitely.

With an already lengthy injury list including Luke Hooley, George Griffin, Rowan Milnes, Nixon Putt, Muizz Mustapha, Charbel Tasipale, Jason Qareqare and Will Tate, the Tigers are now looking to recruit ahead of a double bill against Wigan.

They face the world champions at the Jungle in the Challenge Cup this Sunday, and then in Super League the following Friday (April 19) away from home.

“We know that one win is not going to make a season,” said Lingard.

“We’ve got two tough games coming up against Wigan home and away in the cup and in the league.

“We’ve known all the way through pre-season and the games we’ve played so far that we’re not going to win every game.

“We’ve got a development squad and we’re trying to take the pressure off the squad and build them into Super League players and it’s going to take time to do that.

“We need the senior players around them to help them do that. We need to get more numbers in now to do that.

“We’ve lost four bodies (against Salford) that are potentially out next week. Wattsy will definitely be out because he failed his HIA.

“I would imagine Macca will be out because it’s a hamstring injury. Josh Simm has his arm in a sling so he’ll be going to hospital.

“We had twelve people out on the treatment bench before today’s game and that’s another three.

“We’re really low on numbers so we need a few reinforcements this week if we can.”

