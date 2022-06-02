Now O’Connor agrees Leeds contract extension

LEEDS have agreed a three-year contract extension with highly-rated forward Jarrod O’Connor – a day after announcing young hooker Corey Johnson will be staying at the club until at least the end of 2024.

O’Connor, the 20-year-old son of former Wigan and Great Britain prop Terry O’Connor, joined the Rhinos from the Widnes Academy in March 2019 and made his debut in September 2020.

There had been plenty of speculation over interest from rivals, and he said: “I’m happy to get my new contract over the line so I can look forward to the future.

“The club showed a lot of faith in me when they brought me here when Widnes went into administration and I see my future here going forward. This is always where I wanted to be.”

O’Connor could make his ninth appearance pf the season, and 25th in all for Leeds, in their Friday-evening Super League fixture at Warrington.

“Training is going well and I’ve been getting the game time which is helping me to improve,” he added.

“Rohan Smith has shown a lot of faith in me since he became coach. He’s a big reason to stay as well.”

Smith said: “Jarrod has been in impressive form and it is a boost that we have secured him for the next three years.

“He is a hardworking player who is always keen to improve himself by doing extra after training.”