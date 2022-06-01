Dewsbury Rams part company with head coach Lee Greenwood

Championship side Dewsbury Rams have announced the departure of head coach Lee Greenwood, with Paul Sykes taking over as interim coach.

Dewsbury have had a poor start to the season with just two wins from their first 13 matches, putting them a point and a place above the relegation zone.

Tuesday’s 66-0 hammering at Halifax Panthers proved the last straw for former England international Greenwood, who had been in charge for three-and-a-half years.

“I would like to pay tribute to all the hard work that Lee has put in at Dewsbury Rams over the last couple of seasons,” said Rams chairman Mark Sawyer.

“This season he has had to cope with a massive injury list and player unavailability and has done the best job possible with such limited resources.

“He has been so professional in his time with us and his work with the media and interaction with supporters and sponsors and we wish him well in his future career. He leaves with my upmost respect and thanks.”

The club say that player and assistant coach Sykes, a former England and Great Britain international, will take interim charge while the club “considers the situation”.

Sawyer added: “I would like to thank Paul Sykes for agreeing to step up into the head coach role at such short notice.

“I realise that this opportunity has come a little earlier than expected for Paul in his transition from total playing to player/coach but as our supporters know Paul is a great ambassador for our club and we know will give total commitment to the role as long as needed.”