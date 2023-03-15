NRL brings in major Super League concussion rule

THE NRL has followed Super League with their concussion protocol in light of another head knock sustained by Newcastle Knights star Kalyn Ponga.

ARL Commission boss Peter V’landys has come out in support of Ponga following a second-minute concussion in the Knights’ win over Wests Tigers last weekend.

The NRL has now introduced a mandatory 11-day stand down period for players who suffer a concussion as the sport attempts to protect those suffering with head knocks.

“I am naturally worried about Kalyn and I don’t want to see him leave the game early,” V’landys told the Daily Telegraph.

“The No.1 priority is the player and what’s best for Kalyn and this is the reason we are stepping-up our welfare measures with the stand-down period.

“Kalyn’s health and welfare is front and centre of our minds.

“We will await reports from doctors and see what their recommendations are.

“I am sure he will be getting the best treatment possible from the Knights.

“Kalyn is only young and naturally I don’t want him to quit the game. But it doesn’t matter who the player is and how good they are, their health to us will always come first.

“We are stepping up our research and we will explore the best people and the best methods to protect players against concussions.

“The stand-down period is one area and there are other options we are looking at as well, including saliva and blood testing for concussions.”