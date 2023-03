How many times each Super League club will be broadcast on live TV in Super League 2023 as we know the schedule so far

THE 2023 Super League season is in full swing and each week, at least two top flight games are broadcast on TV – whether that is Channel 4 or Sky Sports.

Although the list below is up to date, there will be more broadcast releases announced after round 15.

Here is how many times each Super League will be broadcast on live TV that we know of until June.

Castleford Tigers – 5

March 16 – Leeds Rhinos (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 6 – Wakefield Trinity (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 13 – Salford Red Devils (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 21 – Hull KR (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

June 3 – Leeds Rhinos (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 6pm kick-off

Catalans Dragons – 4

March 25 – Leeds Rhinos (A) – Channel 4 – 1pm kick-off

April 8 – Warrington Wolves (H) – Sky Sports – 5pm kick-off

May 5 – St Helens (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

June 3 – Wigan Warriors (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 3.45pm kick-off

Huddersfield Giants – 4

March 23 – St Helens (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 9 – Leeds Rhinos (A) – Sky Sports – 6pm kick-off

June 4 – St Helens (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 2.45pm kick-off

June 10 – Warrington Wolves (A) – Sky Sports – 5pm kick-off

Hull FC – 6

March 17 – St Helens (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 1 – Warrington Wolves (A) – Channel 4 – 1pm kick-off

April 7 – Hull KR (H) – Sky Sports – 12.30pm kick-off

May 4 – Wigan Warriors (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 11 – Wakefield Trinity (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

June 4 – Warrington Wolves (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 5pm kick-off

Hull KR – 6

March 24 – Wakefield Trinity (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

March 31 – Leeds Rhinos (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 7 – Hull FC (A) – Sky Sports – 12.30pm kick-off

April 21 – Castleford Tigers (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 25 – Wigan Warriors (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

June 3 – Salford Red Devils (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 1.30pm kick-off

Leeds Rhinos – 7

March 16 – Castleford Tigers (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

March 25 – Catalans Dragons (H) – Channel 4 – 1pm kick-off

March 31 – Hull KR (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 9 – Huddersfield Giants (H) – Sky Sports – 6pm kick-off

May 12 – Wigan Warriors (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 26 – St Helens (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

June 3 – Castleford Tigers (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 6pm kick-off

Leigh Leopards – 3

March 30 – Wigan Warriors (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 8 – Salford Red Devils (H) – Sky Sports – 2.30pm kick-off

June 4 – Wakefield Trinity (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 12.30pm kick-off

Salford Red Devils – 4

April 8 – Leigh Leopards (A) – Sky Sports – 2.30pm kick-off

April 13 – Castleford Tigers (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 13 – St Helens (A) – Channel 4 – 1pm kick-off

June 3 – Hull KR (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 1.30pm kick-off

St Helens – 8

March 17 – Hull FC (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

March 23 – Huddersfield Giants (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 7 – Wigan Warriors (A) – Sky Sports – 3pm kick-off

April 20 – Warrington Wolves (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 5 – Catalans Dragons (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 13 – Salford Red Devils (H) – Channel 4 – 1pm kick-off

May 26 – Leeds Rhinos (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

June 4 – Huddersfield Giants (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 2.45pm kick-off

Wakefield Trinity – 4

March 24 – Hull KR (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 6 – Castleford Tigers (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 11 – Hull FC (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

June 4 – Leigh Leopards (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 12.30pm kick-off

Warrington Wolves – 6

April 1 – Hull FC (H) – Channel 4 – 1pm kick-off

April 8 – Catalans Dragons (A) – Sky Sports – 5pm kick-off

April 14 – Wigan Warriors (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 20 – St Helens (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

June 4 – Hull FC (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 5pm kick-off

June 10 – Huddersfield Giants (H) – Sky Sports – 5pm kick-off

Wigan Warriors – 8

March 30 – Leigh Leopards (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

April 7 – St Helens (H) – Sky Sports – 3pm kick-off

April 14 – Warrington Wolves (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 4 – Hull FC (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 12 – Leeds Rhinos (H) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

May 25 – Hull KR (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

June 3 – Catalans Dragons (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports – 3.45pm kick-off

June 9 – St Helens (A) – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off