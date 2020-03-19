NRL carries on as Cowboys beat Bulldogs

The NRL bucked the worldwide trend as round 2 commenced in an empty ANZ Stadium.

Canterbury and North Queensland played behind closed doors in the 83.500 capacity stadium, as the two sides engaged in a unique contest in eerie surroundings.

It was the Cowboys who prevailed, as Jason Taumalolo put in an incredible display to help them to victory.

The Tonga international made an outstanding 306 metres, to give North Queensland their first win of the season.

Lachlan Lewis had opened the scoring for the Bulldogs, but 22 unanswered points put the Cowboys ahead at the break as Coen Hass, Scott Drinkwater, Ben Hampton and Taumalolo all crossed.

Renouf To’omag scored soon after the break to give the Bulldogs hope, but a Valentine Holmes penalty goal extended the lead further before Christian Crichton’s late score.

It leaves the Bulldogs, who had Dallin Watene-Zelezniak sin-binned, winless after two games.