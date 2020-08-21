NRL club targets Tom Johnstone

Tom Johnstone is on the radar of St George Illawarra Dragons, according to reports in Australia.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Dragons are keeping tabs on the Wakefield winger, who has made a name for himself with an unrivalled highlight reel.

Johnstone is currently contracted with Wakefield until the end of 2022 and Trinity are likely to command a fee for their prize asset in order to part ways.

He has scored 66 tries in 80 Super League games, many of which have ended up being applauded for his spectacular finishing.

The 25-year-old has made one England appearance and scored a hat-trick against France.