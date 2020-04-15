NRL plans for Warriors’ return

The NRL has claimed that it will do everything possible to ensure that the New Zealand Warriors can return to action at the end of May in order to ensure that the club is part of the 2020 season.

NRL Chairman Peter V’Landys Chief Executive Todd Greenberg and Warriors Chairman Rob Croot and Chief Executive Cameron George had a lengthy discussion today about the Warriors’ needs to ensure that both the welfare needs of the players are met and the club is not competitively disadvantaged when the competition restarts.

Both parties are working with governments in Australia and New Zealand to find a pathway for the club to play in the competition.

“We want the Warriors to be part of the 2020 season and we are doing everything we can to not only make that happen, but provide the support they need at a family level,” said V’landys.

“It’s important to understand that our aim to restart the competition on May 28 is still six weeks away. We’re not proposing to start the competition next week.

“Accordingly we have ample time to analyse the data and ensure the infection rate is at such a low level there is minimal risk to our players or the community.

“It also gives us time to make all the necessary arrangements for the Warriors.”

Greenberg said the NRL understands the need to address the Warriors’ issues.

“The NRL today sought further information about the needs of players, preferred locations and requirements for the club to be relocated within the current government guidelines,” he said.

Greenberg, in the face of strong criticism from some quarters of the NRL’s decision to return to action at the end of May, insists that the NRL is working on a range of plans to ensure the safest possible return to play.

